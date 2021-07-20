Dennis Tysver

Dennis John Tysver, 60, of Akeley, Minn., went to his heavenly home Saturday, July 10, 2021, peacefully comforted with family and friends by his side after a courageous battle with cancer and a broken heart suffered after losing his wife Aug. 20, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1960, in Alexandria, Minn., to Joyce and Earl Wayne Tysver.
Dennis was extremely popular throughout his life and was even crowned king while in high school at Laporte, where he graduated in 1978. After high school, he became an over the road truck driver until he met the love of his life, Terri Assell. Dennis married his soul mate May 8, 1980, and they started their lives together. They had two children together, Kyle Edward and Derek Robert. At that point, he took work locally as a carpenter, and he also installed and removed docks on his days off. Eventually he became a member of the union as a stone mason and master carpenter until he became disabled in 2007.
The couple finally purchased their forever home in Akeley in 2003. Dennis loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, playing Keno or working on one of his projects around his home.
Dennis and his late wife took on many homeless people who were down and out through the years, and they were always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, many of whom remained friends until the end.
Family that Dennis is reunited with are his loving wife, Terri (Assell) Tysver; father, Earl Tysver; aunt, Karla Hadrava; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Kyle Tysver of Illinois and Derek Tysver of Akeley; mother, Joyce Powell of Laporte; six siblings, Patricia (Larry) Gendron of Laporte, Melinda (Marvail) Johannsen of Lake George, Kim Tate of Bemidji, Lisa (Richard) Lemke of Laporte, Wendi Tysver of Laporte, and Wanda (Marvin) Nelson of Laporte; four grandchildren, Myles Tysver, Serenity Johnson, Raylynn Pugh and Violet Turner; his special canine friend, Mukwa; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date and time for family and friends of Dennis and Terri Tysver. The family prefers memorials be sent to the family at P.O. Box 283 Akeley, MN 56433
Dennis’ care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.