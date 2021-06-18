Denny Harnstrom of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at Green Scene in Walker July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information and to share stories of Denny go to www.northernpeace.com
Denny’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Denny Harnstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
