Denny Harnstrom
Photo submitted

Denny Harnstrom of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at Green Scene in Walker July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information and to share stories of Denny go to www.northernpeace.com

Denny’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Denny Harnstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments