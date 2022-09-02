Dewayne Lesetmoe
Photo submitted

Dewayne “Dewey” Ervin Lesetmoe, 66, of Walker, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at home with his family.

A Celebration of Life for Dewey will be held Sept. 10, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and the service at 11, all held at the Walker Area Community Center in Walker. Urn bearers for Dewey will be his wife, Lynn and his son, Jon.

