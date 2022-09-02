Dewayne “Dewey” Ervin Lesetmoe, 66, of Walker, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at home with his family.
A Celebration of Life for Dewey will be held Sept. 10, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and the service at 11, all held at the Walker Area Community Center in Walker. Urn bearers for Dewey will be his wife, Lynn and his son, Jon.
Dewey was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Bemidji, the son of Fern (Whitney) and Oscar Lesetmoe.
Dewey went to school in Bemidji and went to work straight out of school at President Homes. He worked at Dickinson’s Lumberyard in 1971 for a while. He met the love of his life, Lynn, in Bemidji, and they were later married on Nov. 18, 1977, in the Bemidji area. They had one son, Jon, in September of 1982.
They moved back to the Walker in 1988. Dewey and Lynn ran her family’s resort, Doc’s Lodge on Leech Lake, from 1986 to 2003. Dewey worked for Alto Construction and did cement work, Jon’s mowing service with his son from 1998 to present and worked at Badoura State Nursery from 2008 to present.
Dewey was a busy man who could not sit still. He enjoyed working and his work ethic showed that. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, fishing, ice fishing and hunting. He liked to plant trees, install irrigation systems, and ride the tractor at Badoura. Dewey was the social one in the family, keeping up on Facebook, chatting with the neighbors or meeting new people. He enjoyed mowing, plowing and snow blowing. Some would consider those dreadful tasks. He enjoyed sitting out on the deck overlooking the lake at home, watching WWE on television, or simply relaxing with friends, family and neighbors.
Dewey ran the outdoor ice rink in Walker for many, many years. He enjoyed the ice rink and all the kids and families he would get to know there. He liked to play BARS at the rink, and if you knew Dewey, you knew he had a mean shot and to stay out of the way. He taught so many people how to skate, stop or shoot a puck. He always had a smile and an encouraging word to keep you working at getting better. Dewey will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to meet him.
Dewey is preceded in death by his parents, Fern and Oscar; and his grandparents.
Dewey is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Jon Lesetmoe; brothers, Hans (Nancy) Lesetmoe of Excelsior, Walter (Darlene) Lesetmoe of Richland Center, Wis.; sisters, Geraldine (Melvin) Kahlstorf of Minnesota, Carrie (Miles) Muckala of Wisconsin, Kathy (Darryl) Nelson of Brainerd; sister-in-law, Jan (Larry) Erickson Garard of Arizona; brother-in-law, Mark Erickson of Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the family or donations be made to Walker Youth Hockey, P.O. Box 1408, Walker, MN, 56484.
