Diane James

Diane Joyce James, loving and joyful mother and grandmother, transitioned Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 70.

A small memorial will be held Sept. 20 at Minnehaha Falls at 11:30 a.m.

Diane was born April 3, 1950, in Minneapolis to Dennis and Lillian Favre. She received her degree from the University of Minnesota in Psychology and went on to immerse herself in social work. However, she quickly defined the course of her career and became a business owner offering spiritually-oriented counseling services. Her business evolved into “Dream Scape,” which was the product of her innate talent and attunement in crafting jewelry.

On Oct. 17, 1968, Diane married Harry Bernard James (Jan. 15, 1940-March 19, 1975). Together they had one son, Alex James.

Diane was a phenomenal, compassionate woman, not only a business owner, but a healer. She was fierce and joyous and encompassed the true definition of love.

