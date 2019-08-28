Diane Lenander
Photo submitted

Diane Grace Lenander, 65, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Memorial services will be held Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church in Akeley. Visitation will be held for one hour prior. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com

Diane was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Minneapolis to Harold and Susan (Hendrickson) Montzka.

Diane married David Wayne Lenander June 7, 1975, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley. In 1976 they moved to the Minneapolis area where they lived for a few years before moving back to Akeley. She remained there until her husband passed away in 2017. She then moved into Edgewood May Creek Assisted living, where she spent her remaining days.

She is survived by her five children, Michael Lenander (Lissa McCollough) of Hawley, Chad (Carrie) Lenander of Walker, Zita Lenander (Matt Resch) of Akeley, Leah (John) Opheim of Coon Rapids and Holly Lenander of Park Rapids; 10 blessings called grandchildren; and her brother, Erik Montzka (Deb) of Park Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Wayne Lenander; parents Harold and Sue (Montzka); sister Zita and brother in-law Tom (Kendall).

Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.

