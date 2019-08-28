Diane Lenander

Diane Grace Lenander, 65, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be held Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church in Akeley. Visitation will be held for one hour prior. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com
Diane was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Minneapolis to Harold and Susan (Hendrickson) Montzka.
Diane married David Wayne Lenander June 7, 1975, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley. In 1976 they moved to the Minneapolis area where they lived for a few years before moving back to Akeley. She remained there until her husband passed away in 2017. She then moved into Edgewood May Creek Assisted living, where she spent her remaining days.
She is survived by her five children, Michael Lenander (Lissa McCollough) of Hawley, Chad (Carrie) Lenander of Walker, Zita Lenander (Matt Resch) of Akeley, Leah (John) Opheim of Coon Rapids and Holly Lenander of Park Rapids; 10 blessings called grandchildren; and her brother, Erik Montzka (Deb) of Park Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Wayne Lenander; parents Harold and Sue (Montzka); sister Zita and brother in-law Tom (Kendall).
Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.