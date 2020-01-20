Diane Smith

Diane Mae (Zelinsky) Smith, 72, of Walker, Minn., left her earthly body to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, Minn.
A memorial mass for Diane will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker with Father Timothy Lange officiating. There will be one-hour visitation prior to services at 10. Diane’s honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Diane was born July 24, 1947, in Estherville, Iowa, to Doris Mae (Bates) and Francis Fred Zelinsky.
Diane was raised on the family farm in Iowa along with her three siblings until 1956, when the family moved to Bird Island, Minn. She graduated from Bird Island High School and went on to beautician school in the Twin Cities. It was while attending beautician school that she met John Smith, whom she married and moved to Walker with.
They were married 24 years and raised five beautiful children together, along with many foster kids. Diane’s pride and joy were her grandkids and great-grandkids. Nothing brought her more joy than being a mother and grandma.
She always had a smile on her face, she was kind, caring and patient. Diane brought happiness to everyone she came across. She enjoyed working as a waitress in Walker over the years and being able to get to know everyone in the community. Diane’s favorite things were being in the kitchen, visiting, holidays, shopping with the girls, gardening and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her big heart and kind soul.
She is reunited with her parents, Doris and Francis; special friend, Carl Johnston; and numerous aunties, uncles and other relatives.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Troy (Shawn) Smith of North St. Paul, Phil (Ruth) Smith of Akeley, Perry (Sheryl) Smith Sr. of Walker, Raya Smith of San Francisco, Calif., and Jeffrey (Randi) Smith of Hackensack; brother, Lin Zelinsky; sisters, Virginia Carnine and Katherine Martin; grandbabies, Zach, Gabe, Andrew, Lena, Perry Jr., Tyler, Selina, Maxine, Aaliyah, Kevin, TJ and Logen; great-grandbabies, Aubree, Kiyanna, Jade, Houston and one great-granddaughter on the way; the father of her children, John Smith; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Diane’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
