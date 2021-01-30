Dianna Steiger

Dianna Carol Steiger, 50, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday morning Jan. 21, 2021.
A celebration of Dianna’s life will be held at a later date
Dianna was born in Charleston S.C., the daughter of Norman V. Steiger of Walker, Minn., and Mistina Pannell of Memphis. She was a project specialist at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.
She leaves behind her father Norman Steiger; mother Mistina (Gary) Pannell; sisters Donita Burke (Dave Corby) and Jennifer (Derek) Morris; brothers Chris Lazaro, Douglas (Dena) Pannell, Wilson (Miki) Steiger, Christopher (Dave Scire) Boe and Shawn Boe; aunt Teresa Bomar who was her roommate; and many other beloved aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
She also had many long-time coworkers, friends and neighbors who were like family to her.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sandy Boe Steiger.
Dianna was an authentic, compassionate, delicate gentle soldier with a sweet spirit that she infused into everyone and everything she did. She was blind to race, religion, politics, riches and/or sexual orientation. She saw and loved your true self, regardless of what others thought. She had a love that burned bright and consistently for her friends, family and those she adopted to her family. She consistently did for others in her life setting off a chain reaction of goodness, kindness, charm and fascination for color, light, animals, people and places to everyone she met and loved.
She had a wicked sense of humor and a laugh that delighted the room where she held court with her friends and family. She loved hearing stories from others and telling some of her own. Some people collect antiques, thimbles, stamps, etc. Dianna collected people, once she loved you, you always had a warm place in her heart forever. She would defend you with a passion if it was needed, and tease you out of a bad mood, trade barbs with you if that was your preference, and always be truly present when she was with you.
She would spend her lunch breaks photographing what she thought was lovely. Including taking many snapshots of her beloved cats Thor and Porter, animals, birds, trees, or a dragonfly she found, anything that caught her attention, these decorated her home and other homes as well. Dianna loved animals, it was obvious to anyone who knew her, She and her Aunt Teresa shared many pets, both strays and ones they raised at home.
I hope that everyone who had her in your life, knows how blessed we were that such a beautiful spirit was a page, chapter or book within the days of our lives. I hope we carry onward with the courage, love, gentleness and sense of endearment that she spread where ever she went. As she was always doing, we should drop a “happy” on someone’s desk, in their lunch, or just on top of their computer, leave a message on their phone or FB to remind folks that love is alive and well, even if our beloved Dianna has passed to a new beginning.
In lieu of flower, make donations to Faith in Action for Cass County.
Services have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis, Tenn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.