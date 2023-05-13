Dominick Miska
Photo submitted

Dominic F. “Nick” Miska, 72, passed away on May 4, 2023, in Eau Claire, Wis., after a four-week diagnosis of metastatic lung cancer.

Nick was born July 30, 1950, in Rush City, Minn., and grew up in Pine City, graduating from Pine City High School in 1970. He worked in the construction industry until he retired in 2000.

