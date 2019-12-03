Don Bowles

Don G. Bowles, 82, of Laporte, Minn., passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from lengthy physical complications.
According to Don’s wishes, there will be no memorial service at this time. In the future, Don and his wife Virginia will be buried together at the Hillside Cemetery in Danbury, Wis.
Don was born July 26, 1937, to Donald and Esther (Bjerre) Bowles, in Minneapolis and graduated from Lakeville high school in 1956. While in high school Don joined the Navy Reserves and flew internationally until graduation when he entered into active duty serving on the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid.
On Oct. 21, 1961, Don married the love of his life, Virginia Carlson of Danbury, Wis. To this union four children were born, Wende, Rebecca, Shawn and Dale. Don served with valor and distinction on the Minneapolis Police Department from 1967 through 1988. He was also active in politics including a run for state senate, and he loved fishing and hunting, spending time at the farm in Wisconsin and traveling.
After retiring from the Minneapolis Police Force he and Virginia bought and operated Pine Beach Resort in Laporte until 2004 when they built their dream home and retired permanently. Don was an avid pilot, flying his Cardinal 177 and later an Ultralite plane.
For the last several years Don was cared for by wife Virginia, grandson Cooper and special friend Corrina, grandson Cullen Olson, son Shawn Bowles, and dear family friend Megan Corrick, enabling him to remain at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father-in-law, Victor and Goldie Carlson
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia, children Wende (Jeffrey) Miner of Maple Grove, Rebecca (Dave) Jensen of Isanti, Shawn of Laporte, Dale (Molly) Bowles of Isanti and son of his heart, Phil Kvamme; grandchildren Amanda, Erik, Kyla, Amber, Elliott, Cullen, Cooper, Sydney, Delores and Sawyer; and seven great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Priscilla (Robert) Muttel of Windsor, Colo., Cynthia (Reid) Bjerre of Minneapolis and Bill (Jane) Bowles of Carmel, Calif.
Condolences to the family can be sent to Dennis Funeral Home, 200 Sixth St. S., PO Box 88, Walker, MN 56484
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home / Midwest Cremation Association of Walker (www.dennisfuneralhome.com).
