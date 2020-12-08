Donald Bethel, 81, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.
No services will be held at this time.
Donald was born and raised in Walker.
Arrangements provided by Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids. Minn.
