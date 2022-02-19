Donald 'Butch' Sautbine

Donald “Butch” Dwayne Sautbine, 77, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
In honoring Butchie’s final wishes there will be no official services held, however, the family is planning a “cruise around the flagpole” for his birthday with more details to come.
Butch was born June 13, 1944, the son of Alice (Buhl) and Marshall Sautbine in Walker.
Where do you start with such a wonderful husband, father, gramps (Papa), great-gramps (Big Papa), and loyal friend? Throughout Butch’s life he did many things; however, he considered his family his biggest accomplishment.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed teaching them his love for the outdoors, creating cool projects, sharing his passion for dirt track and ice racing, and tearing up the outback with motorcycles and four wheelers. Butch lived his dash to the fullest! There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do.
He loved to travel with his wife, Holli; they wintered in the south and summered in Montana on a friend’s ranch. From there it was off to Wyoming for trout fishing with friends and back to Cedar Lake for camping and swimming with family.
Among his many talents were rebuilding old cars and trucks from the ground up, including painting and sewing the amazing interiors. He was proud of the 1951 Studebaker he built for Holli, which he fondly called her “grocery getter.”
Butch was on the Walker Fire Department and had many stories. He had a story for everything and everyone. Anyone that knows Butch will smile at a special story he had for them.
Butch was a Vietnam Vet who proudly served the U.S. military in the Army Reserves and in Seabees Construction Division (Navy). He was a mechanic, logger, millwright, tuck pointer, a member of the search and recovery rescue dive team, worked for the township, owned a dirt business, towing service, and operated heavy equipment just to name a few. His talents were honestly endless.
Butch is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Holli Doyle-Sautbine; daughters, Dawn Chavis, Bridget Revermann, Ashley (Stephen) Charwood and Whitney Seely; son, Joshua “Nub” Seely-Sautbine; 15 grandchildren; almost six great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Chalich, Mary Mohs, Darlene Erickson; brother, Tom (LaRae) Sautbine; and numerous other family and friends.
Butch is preceded in death by parents, Alice and Marshall Sautbine; brothers, Melvin, Ronnie, Charlie and Richard Sautbine; and sister, Diane Lang.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Butch’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.