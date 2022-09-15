Donald Carlson
Photo submitted

Donald Noel Carlson, 84, of Bemidji, Minn., and formerly Walker, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral mass was held for Don Sept. 17 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. Burial was at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Drayton, N.D.

