Donald Carlson

Donald Noel Carlson, 84, of Bemidji, Minn., and formerly Walker, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral mass was held for Don Sept. 17 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. Burial was at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Drayton, N.D.
Don was born to Dary and Elma (Andeen) Carlson of Drayton, N.D., on Dec. 24, 1937. He attended and graduated from Drayton High School in 1956, then went on to Mayville State graduating with a BS degree in 1961. He earned his masters degree in secondary school administration from the University of North Dakota.
On Aug. 26, 1960, Don married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Darryle Kay Bellamy. Together they raised three children. Lisa Beyer (Dr. Roben) of Bemidji, Paul Carlson (Rebecca) of New London and Julie O’Rourke (Dan) of White Bear Lake. He Is also survived by eight grandchildren, Emilee Lindseth (Tony) of Bemidji, Nick Carlson (Des) of Chaska, Nathan Carlson (Dua) of Maple Grove, Meghan Adams (Justin) of Roseville, Matthew O’Rourke (Abby) of White Bear Lake, Molly O’Rourke (Ryan) of White Bear Lake, Jack O’Rourke of White Bear Lake and Allie Beyer of Bemidji;and six great-grandchildren, Reid, Leo and Reece Lindseth, Addlynn and Leighton Carlson and Arlo Adams.
Don spent 36 years of his life in education, of which 30 was spent as a high school principal. His first teaching job was in Oberon, N.D. He spent 13 years in Hallock as a teacher, coach and principal. In 1978 he and his family moved to Walker where he spent the remainder of his career as principal until he retired in 1996.
In his 30 years as a high school administrator, he was very active. He was a member and officer of the Northern Division as well as an active member of the State Association of Principals. He served on the MASSP board for eight years, his last four as an officer. He was the State President in 1985 and was awarded the State Principal of the Year in 1986, whenhe and Darryle were recognized for this award in Miami.
He was also a member of a national education delegate representing Minnesota during a trip to Japan to explore their education system. Don completed all the requirements of the Blandin Principals Fellowship and Leadership in 1990. He also served on the Board of Directors for the MN State High School League from 1991-94.
In retirement, Don also enjoyed driving school buses. He also spent 30-plus years hauling sugar beets for his relatives in Kennedy and Hallock, for Erickson Farm.
Don was active in many church and community activities. While in Hallock he was president of the Hallock Golf Club, president of the Lion’s Club and was active in the Curling Club. He and his family were members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher and reader.
In Walker he was an active member of Tianna Country Club and served on their board, was charter president of the Walker Lion’s Club and received the highest award the Lion’s have, the Melvin Jones Award. He and his family were members of St. Agnes Church in Walker where he served as an usher, reader, Eucharistic Minister and a sacristan. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus serving as an officer for several years and was the Grand Knight for the Catholic churches in Walker and Hackensack. He served as an officer in the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus. On the past July 4th, Don and Darryle had the honor of being the Grand Marshalls for the Walker parade.
Don also enjoyed the outdoors, golfing and fishing. In the early years there were many family camping trips to Lake of the Woods. For many winters he and Darryle enjoyed wintering in Sun Lakes, Ariz.
Family was very important to him, and he shared these loves with his children and grandchildren. Summers in Walker were all about enjoying time with the entire family swimming at the Lakewood Acres Beach, golfing, boating and enjoying the outdoors. His family was always welcome in Walker anytime, and often in summer time and especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas the log home Don and Darryle shared would have up to 15 extra family members — who all had comfy places to sleep. Above all, he enjoyed following his grandchildren while they were active in the sports they played throughout their lives. He is dearly beloved and will be forever missed by his family and the friends he made throughout his life.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Dary and Elma; his brother Larry; and infant son, Peter.
Memorials preferred to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, 4249 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409-9989
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.