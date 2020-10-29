Donald Ray Daniels, 57, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
A memorial service was held Oct. 24 in the courtyard at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Gold Canyon. Another memorial will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
Don was born in Cambridge, Minn., to Ray and Margaret (Hoglund) Daniels.
Don touched so many lives with his compassionate, quiet way. He had a heart for service and a love for building things with his hands. He and his wife, Kitty, spent the past seven months sewing and donating face masks, believing that every face covered helped save lives. Nearly 2,500 masks were sewn and donated since the COVID outbreak — helping people was his passion and his mission.
Survivors include his wife Kitty (Wandrus) Daniels of Gold Canyon; his daughter Ashley Daniels of Rochert, Minn.; stepdaughter Heather Gade Fletcher of Crosslake; sons Matthew Daniels of Nimrod, Jonny Daniels of Akeley; stepson Mike Wandrus of Duluth; his father, Ray Daniels of Gold Canyon; sisters Jan (Dan) Christensen of Elk River, Michele (Mike) Jennings of Gold Canyon; and brother Jason Daniels of Bourne,Texas. He also leaves behind five grandkids: Colin, Dylan, Zane, Amelia and Arwen.
He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Lucille (Hoglund) Daniels.
The Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services in Apache Junction, Ariz., is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.