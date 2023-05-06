Donald 'Don' Nelson

Donald “Don” J. Nelson, 77, of Motley, formerly of Walker, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on April 25, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held June 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 134 in Walker. Come and honor Don’s life by sharing your stories and fond memories with his family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Rose (Strenke) Nelsen; and grandson, Austin John-Wallace Duff.
He worked in the kitchens at Ah-Gwah-Ching for 25-plus years until retirement. A wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, his greatest joys were spending time with loved ones. He loved the great outdoors — hunting, fishing, and taking road trips whenever he could. He shared his love for these activities with those closest to him; hunting, spending time at the cabin, fishing on the lake, camping with his kids, going on fishing trips to Canada in pursuit of the next big walleye, heading out on the road exploring the countryside with his siblings, and attending all the birthdays/family gatherings he could. He enjoyed the game of cribbage and teaching his children to play, and even took in many a cribbage tournament in his younger years.
Cribbage and other card games remained a constant pastime, and in his later years he would challenge his kids and grandkids at cards whenever the opportunity arose. He maintained a very respectable win record.
Don’s laughter was infectious, and his heart as big as ever. He loved deeply and cherished the time he spent in the company of others.
Don is survived by daughters, Teri (John) Duff of Staples and Jodi (Greg) Dallmann of Owatonna; son, Donald (Tatiana) Nelsen of Hammonton, NJ; grandchildren, Jessica Wachsmuth-Murdock, Steven Murdock, Anthony Nelsen, Jenna Dallmann, Morgan Dallmann, Connor Duff and Evangeline Nelsen; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Gray, Beverly Dushaw and Donna (Jim Keefe) Kensy; and many other relatives and friends.
The Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples, Minn., is handling arrangements.
