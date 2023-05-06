Donald 'Don' Nelson
Photo submitted

Donald “Don” J. Nelson, 77, of Motley, formerly of Walker, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on April 25, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held June 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 134 in Walker. Come and honor Don’s life by sharing your stories and fond memories with his family.

