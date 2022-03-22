Donald 'Donny' Bloomquist

Donald “Donny” Leroy Bloomquist, 68, of Walker, Minn., passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.
A gathering of family and friends will be held March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker. A Celebration of Life for Donny will be held on his birthday, July 10 at Whipholt Beach.
Donny was born on July 10, 1953, in Grand Rapids, the son of Marion (Woolbert) and Leroy Bloomquist.
Donny spent many years fishing on Leech Lake and hunting in the woods behind his parents’ home. He was an avid watcher of old westerns and Vikings games. Donny was endlessly proud of his daughters and granddaughters; his kindness, intelligence, and dedication to his family will be deeply missed.
Those Donny leaves behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Carrie Dody of Walker and Emily Bloomquist of Duluth; sisters Carol Mercer and Janice Bialke; granddaughters Ashlin Elling and Cierra Dody; mother of his daughter Emily, Patty Pence; many nieces, nephews; and other family members.
Preceding Donny in death are his parents, Leroy “Bud” and Marion Bloomquist; uncle Tubby; grandparents; brothers-in-law Richard “Dickie” Bialke and Don Mercer; and nephew Kelly (Jodie) Mercer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.