Donald 'Donny' Bloomquist
Donald “Donny” Leroy Bloomquist, 68, of Walker, Minn., passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.

A gathering of family and friends will be held March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker. A Celebration of Life for Donny will be held on his birthday, July 10 at Whipholt Beach.

Donny was born on July 10, 1953, in Grand Rapids, the son of Marion (Woolbert) and Leroy Bloomquist.

Donny spent many years fishing on Leech Lake and hunting in the woods behind his parents’ home. He was an avid watcher of old westerns and Vikings games. Donny was endlessly proud of his daughters and granddaughters; his kindness, intelligence, and dedication to his family will be deeply missed.

Those Donny leaves behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Carrie Dody of Walker and Emily Bloomquist of Duluth; sisters Carol Mercer and Janice Bialke; granddaughters Ashlin Elling and Cierra Dody; mother of his daughter Emily, Patty Pence; many nieces, nephews; and other family members.

Preceding Donny in death are his parents, Leroy “Bud” and Marion Bloomquist; uncle Tubby; grandparents; brothers-in-law Richard “Dickie” Bialke and Don Mercer; and nephew Kelly (Jodie) Mercer.

