Donald Hendrickson

Donald “Swede” Edmund Hendrickson, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by family, at his daughter Linda and Gary’s home in Nevis, Minn.
Don was born Aug. 8, 1930, to Edmund and Marion (Lind) Henrikson in Remer, Minn., where he was also raised and attended Remer Elementary and High School. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Army for six years where he learned to weld, which became his lifelong career. He was stationed at Ft. Eustis, VA, Ft. Knox, KY, and Okinawa, Japan, for two of those enlisted years.
Once he was out of the Army and back in Remer, he met his lifelong wife and partner, Ferne (Jones) Hendrickson, and they were married Aug. 29, 1953. Early in their marriage they lived in Minneapolis, Pierre, S.D., Tucson, Ariz., and soon settled in Remer at Don’s grandparent’s hobby farm to raise their three children.
Don spent his working years as a pipefitter, pipeline welder, and assistant business agent for his local pipefitter’s union, recruiting and inspiring many young people to join the trade. He was instrumental in setting up the UA pension fund for the local. His work took him to several states laying miles of pipeline and building many missile silos in North Dakota, and several gas plants and pumping stations. He was honored for his role in the building of the Oahe Dam in South Dakota. He and Ferne also owned and operated the Remer Motel for seven years in the 1980s.
Don was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church and helped with the construction of the new facility. He was very proud of his membership in the American Legion and color guard and took part in many parades and honor guard ceremonies. He was also a great supporter of the NRA.
Don had a fondness for horses which he passed on to his three children and shared that love with many friends and relatives. He, Ferne and kids raised many horses, cows, pigs, chickens, ducks and rabbits on their hobby farm. Don’s passion/obsession for hunting was also passed on to his kids, grandkids and great-grands. In his later years he loved nothing more than a night out with the kids and grandkids singing karaoke together.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ferne; infant daughter, Susan; his parents; sister, Faye (Bill) Sjoblom; sisters-in-law: Neva Lewis, Clarice Tanberg, Linda Henslee, and Florence Lien; brother-in-law, Robert Jones; and step-granddaughter, Nicole Boggess.
Don is survived by his children, Linda (Gary) Nicklason of Nevis, David (Pam) Hendrickson of Remer, Cheryl (David) Wolf of Watford City, N.D.; sister, Marilyn “Tootsie” (Dwight) Lindberg; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be April 29 at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Remer. Burial will follow immediately after at Fairview Cemetery in Remer, next to his lifelong home and hobby farm.
