Donald Hendrickson
Photo submitted

Donald “Swede” Edmund Hendrickson, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by family, at his daughter Linda and Gary’s home in Nevis, Minn.

Don was born Aug. 8, 1930, to Edmund and Marion (Lind) Henrikson in Remer, Minn., where he was also raised and attended Remer Elementary and High School. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Army for six years where he learned to weld, which became his lifelong career. He was stationed at Ft. Eustis, VA, Ft. Knox, KY, and Okinawa, Japan, for two of those enlisted years.

