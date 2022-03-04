Donald Lewis

Donald R Lewis of The Villages, Fla., passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be held April 4 at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.
He is survived by Marlene (Molly), his loving wife of 63 years; daughters Sandra (Craig Cheney) and Lori (Steve) Quinlivan; brother Jerry Lewis; grandchildren Jordan (Sally Tran), Stephanie, and Katherine; great grandson Mason; and many other family members and friends.
Don was born July 23, 1931, to Roy and Nadine Lewis and spent a happy childhood in St. Clair, Minn., where he played basketball in high school, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Marlene (Molly) Stockstead.
They raised their family in Burnsville, then moved to Mendota Heights, where they enjoyed golfing at their club with friends. Starting as a timekeeper for McGough Construction in St. Paul, he rose to be a vice president in the company where he worked for 40 years. It was a career he loved. He was in charge of major building projects such as the Ordway Theater in St. Paul and the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis.
Don and Molly retired to Walker in 1997, where they built a beautiful home on Leech Lake. They spent summers active in their church, entertaining, golfing, and welcoming friends and family into their gracious home. This included their three grandchildren, who cherished their time with their grandparents every summer at the lake. They spent their winters first in Naples, and then in The Villages, Fla.
The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Don — spending time with his wife and family, visiting with friends, teaching his grandchildren to fish, working in the yard, tinkering with his lovingly restored Model-T Ford, and golfing with the guys. Don was a supportive and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice in Don’s memory.
