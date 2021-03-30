Donald Pfau, 87, formerly of Walker, Minn., passed away at the State Veterans Home in Silver Bay on Monday, March 22, 2021.
A memorial service for Don will be held April 15 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1:30 until the time of the service at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Following the service, a time of sharing and celebration of Don’s life will be held at Charlie’s Up North Restaurant from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Interment will be at the State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
A full obituary will follow in the next edition.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker (www.whipseringpinesnorth.com).
