Donald Vincent Robinson, 96, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Birchview Assisted Living in Hackensack.
Funeral services were held at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner, Wis, July 20. Burial was at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Donald was born in Park Rapids, Minn., March 27, 1924, to Leonard and Larna “Opal” (Carter) Robinson. He grew up in Lake Hattie Township.
On March 24, 1943, he joined the U.S. Army and served during World War II in the Philippines and the Solomon Islands, receiving numerous commendations. Upon his discharge, Donald went to work for the Great Northern Railroad.
Donald married Verona Koopman May 28, 1960, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They moved to White Bear Lake where they made their home until his retirement when they moved to Spooner and enjoyed their lake home. In 2017, they moved to Hackensack.
Donald enjoyed hunting, archery, wood-working and volunteering at church.
Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory his two daughters, Kathy Stromer of Akeley and Deborah Strickland of Walker; son Gary Robinson of Ellsworth, Wis.; three step-daughters, Sandra Hayne of Inver Grove Heights, Sharon Deyo of Luck, Wis., and Cheryl Russell of Pflugerville, Texas; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Verona; his parents, son James Robinson; brother Kenneth Robinson and infant brother Dale Robinson; and sisters Audrey Evenson and Carolyn Berkland.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a personal memorial. Donations may be sent to: Family of Donald Robinson, P.O. Box 1174, Walker MN 56484
Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service serving Northern Minnesota. www.Whispering PinesNorth.com
