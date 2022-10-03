Donald Schmitz

Donald R Schmitz, 81, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A Celebration of Life gathering with lunch and refreshments will be held Nov. 7 at noon at the Red River Bar and Grill in Akeley.
Donald R Schmitz, 81, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A Celebration of Life gathering with lunch and refreshments will be held Nov. 7 at noon at the Red River Bar and Grill in Akeley.
Don was born in Faribault and graduated from Faribault High School. He and his wife, Lorraine (Biessener) Schmitz, were married for 61 years and raised three children in Circle Pines. When they retired they moved to Akeley and spent 18 years enjoying life at their lake home. In 2013, they moved to Oak Grove, and after Lorraine passed earlier this year, Don moved to Park Rapids.
Don always enjoyed gardening. He started growing vegetables at age 6 to pay for his school clothes, he detasselled corn at age 15, and he worked at the Butter Kernel factory when he was 16. Don worked several other miscellaneous jobs before starting at Raymond Trucking in 1964. Raymond merged with Hyman Trucking, where he remained until he retired in 1994. He enjoyed volunteering for youth sports in the Circle Pines (Centennial) area and continued gardening his entire life. He always grew the best tomatoes, and even the tomatoes he planted this summer, in pots on his deck, grew taller than he was!
Family was the most important thing to Don. He and his wife Lorraine always found a way to take a family vacation every summer, and he also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children and grandchildren. While raising their family, he made sure he always worked the daytime shift so that he was available for his kids’ sporting events in the evenings. He never missed a game!
He is survived by his children, Ken (Sue) Schmitz, Dan Schmitz and Diane (Dave) Ford; grandchildren Josh (Jen) Schmitz, Kristie Schmitz, Benjamin (Caitlin) Ford and Andrew Ford; great-grandchildren Owen and Colton Schmitz, and Violet Strotbeck; and sister-in-laws Louise (Roy) Czeczok, Arlene (Jerome) Biessener, Janice (Gerald) Schmitz and Beverly (Fred) Schmitz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine (Biessener) Schmitz; parents Fred and Edith (Ray) Schmitz; brothers Fred Schmitz Jr, Gerald Schmitz; and sisters Elnora (Marlan) Lundell and Florence (Roger) Borwege.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.