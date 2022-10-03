Donald Schmitz
Donald R Schmitz, 81, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

A Celebration of Life gathering with lunch and refreshments will be held Nov. 7 at noon at the Red River Bar and Grill in Akeley.

