Donald 'Ted' Hains
Photo submitted

Donald Theodore “Ted” Hains, 90, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at home in Fort Myers, Fla., after an extended illness.

A visitation for Ted will be held Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, Fla., 33913, followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 1:30 p.m. A live feed will be posted on the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hains as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments