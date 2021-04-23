Graveside services for Donna Mae Carter, born April 28, 1969, and died Oct. 27, 2020, will be held April 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Cemetery in Park Rapids, Minn.

Cease Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn., is handling arrangements.

