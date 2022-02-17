Donna Morgan

Donna Rae Morgan “Gwin-Gwun” (Falling Star) of the Martin Clan, 86, passed into the spirit world Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Donna was born to John and Gladys (Bonga)Day Aug. 22, 1935. She was raised in Onigum and graduated from Walker School “back in the day.” She met and married Elmer Morgan and moved to Chicago when her second son Jerry was six weeks young. When her mother Gladys became ill, Donna moved home to the woodlands of northern Minnesota to care for her siblings and her own children. She later moved to the metro of Minneapolis to gain employment.
What was most important to Donna was family values, and later cultural values and spirituality. She was big on the church and switched it up to The Big Lodge and Drum Societies. Throughout her lifetime, she was striving to learn the Ojibwemowin language. She always stressed the importance of what was taught to her — to help each other, respect each other and love each other.
Donna enjoyed working many summers at Tom’s Resort. During her college years at Bemidji State University she was excited to travel abroad as part of student exchange and studied a semester at Oxford University in London, England. She toured area countries on weekends with her peers and close friends. Through the years, she was happy to travel to visit her brother Ralph in northern California. Donna spent her recent years in the memory care unit at Essentia Health Living Center in Fosston.
Reuniting now with Donna are her parents John and Gladys; husband Elmer; sons Ron (Chester) and Eddie, and an infant son; brothers Richard, Ronnie and Ralph.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Jerry; sisters Clarice, Sue and Doris; brothers Paul, John, Donnie, Steve, Raymond and Larry; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
A wake for Donna will begin Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Prescott Community Center in Cass Lake and will continue until her service Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. Giniwqiizhig will serve as Spiritual Leader.
Active pallbearers are Eric Moran, Joe Moran, Josh Morgan, Joe Kingbird, Clint White and Adam White, with alternates John White and Christopher Day Honorary pallbearers are Sue Marie Jones, Jean Beaulieu, Carol Jenkins, Eva Wilson, Cookie and Traci Cloud, Betty Day, Sunshine Day, Elizabeth Day, Priscilla Day, Julie Saice, Nancy Kingbird, Mary Flocken, Barbara Jean White, Kathy Bhueler, Sarah Waybenais, Colleen Donald, Stephanie Day, Tammy Day, Bonnie Steele, and friends who traveled to England with her.
Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery at Oak Point, Cass Lake, Minnesota.
Arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service, Walker, Minn.
