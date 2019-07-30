Doris Beal

Doris E. Beal, 81, long-time resident of Hackensack, Minn., and then Pine River, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in hospice care.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Church of the Nazarene in Backus. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Doris was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Rosemount to Albert and Hilda Pirk. She spent most of her youth on the family farm in Rosemount.
Doris married the love of her life, Harlan Beal, on Aug. 31, 1957. They raised two sons, Keith and Kevin.
Doris worked for a number of years at the Greenwood Elementary School cafeteria near Hamel, while also working side-by-side with husband, Harlan, in the family-owned construction business in Hamel and Hackensack. In October 1976 the family and Beal Building Services Inc. moved to the family cabin in Hackensack where they had many happy and productive years.
After retirement Doris and Harlan moved from Hackensack to the sun belt in Pine River, where they enjoyed many years in retirement. Doris had many hobbies, was very social and had many friends. She was giving of her time for many good causes.
Her yard and gardens could have been state parks. Many enjoyed her wonderful cooking, baked goods and canned goods. Doris and Harlan were true partners in every way and are now reunited in a better place.
Doris is survived by sons Kevin (Kim) Beal of Hackensack and Keith Beal of Esko; grandchildren Madison, Kyler (Alisha), Kelsey (Jose); and great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Alessandro and Maverick.
She was preceded in death by husband, Harlan; brothers, Jake Pirk and Chester Pirk; and parents, Albert and Hilda Pirk.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.
