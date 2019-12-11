Dorothy Hemenway

Dorothy Mae Hemenway, 85, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away at home Friday. Dec 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ Church in Park Rapids. Visitation will be held Dec. 11 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids and also one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Dorothy Bastin was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Walker, the daughter of Roy James and Minnie Clara (Strom) Bastin. She grew up and attended Laporte schools, graduating in 1953. She earned her LPN certification in 1956, moving to International Falls where she worked for a doctor.
She was married to Kenneth Holland in 1957. They raised their four children near Laporte. In the late 1970’s she began working at Woodrest Nursing Home in Walker. Kenneth passed away in 1989.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Donald F. Hemenway Sept. 19, 1998, in Park Rapids, where they lived. She was a longtime LPN at the Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, retiring in 2001.
She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Park Rapids, where devotion to church events was very important to her. She enjoyed gardening, cross stitching and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Hemenway of Park Rapids; three sons, Roy (Sandra) Holland of Park Rapids, Jeff (Brenda) Holland of Laporte and Alvin (Ann) Holland of Searcy, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Ashton, Austin, Chelsea, Chase, Courtney, Janelle, Justin and Kalee; two great-granddaughters, Naomi and Ensley; five step-children, Kevin, Kerry, Kathy, Karla and Kenny; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Holland; and her daughter, Julie Ann (Holland) Christensen in 2007.
Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneral home.com
Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.