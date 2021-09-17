Dorothy Lodge

Dorothy Mae Lodge, 90, of Staples and formerly of Walker, Minn., passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Health System.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Charlie’s Up North Restaurant in Walker. Because of Momma’s love for blue jeans that is the required attire for the Celebration of Life.
Dorothy was born Dec. 31, 1930, in St. Paul Park, Minn., the daughter of Charles Hartley Triplett and Francis Jane Handley Triplett. She grew up and attended school in St. Paul Park.
On June 1, 1947, she met Wallace “Wally” Lodge and on Oct. 25, 1947, they were united in marriage at the Congregational Church in St. Paul Park. After marriage, they made their home in Maplewood. Dorothy was very busy raising her four children until 1962 when her fifth baby came along.
In 1967, the Lodge family moved to Turtle Lake Township near Walker to build their home. Dorothy lived here until July of 2017. While living in Walker Dorothy completed her employment at Ah-Gwah-Ching State Nursing Home until her early retirement.
Dorothy loved camping and fishing alongside her husband, Wally, for many years. After Wally passed on April 1, 2004, she remained in their Walker home under the care of their daughter, Kristen Marie Billman and family. On July 21, 2017, Dorothy moved into Lakewood Senior Campus in Staples. She was very happy there and thoroughly enjoyed not only the staff, but also many activities, especially bingo.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wally, of 57 years; her daughter Denise Lodge Hoeft; great-grandson Austin John Wallace Duff; son-in-law Harry “Butch” Billman; sister Audrey Kelley; brother Ashley Triplett; and her parents.
In loving memory of a strong, sassy woman, her children Douglas (Doreen) of Bemidji, Cynthia (Jack) of Inver Grove Heights, Kenneth (Connie) of Baxter and Kristen of Brainerd, all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild want to thank you all for your prayers and kind words.
Rest in peace Momma, and once again with the love of your life Daddy. God bless.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel of Staples, Minn.
