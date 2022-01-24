Dorothy Rohlf

Dorothy Lorraine Rohlf, 89, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with her family at her bedside, at Gold Pine Home in Bemidji.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with Rev. Rene Mehlberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring at the Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte.
Dorothy was the oldest of 13 children, born Oct. 11, 1932, in Walker, the daughter of Marion and Mayme (Schofner) Petrie. As the oldest she was tasked with assisting to raise her siblings and work to support the family financially. The family was very poor and experienced many of the hardships and losses that were common during the Depression, including the loss of three of her siblings; Ethel age 9, Gwen age 3, and Stanley age 2. Dorothy maintained a strong, yet private faith throughout her life. If she ever thought ill of another person, she never expressed it. She never complained, or uttered words in anger. She did have a particular scowl and huff to express her occasional disapproval or frustration.
Dorothy met and married Walter “Ernie” Rohlf in 1954, while he was visiting his family in the Walker area. They moved to Skagaway, Alaska, where Ernie worked as a longshoreman until 1966. They witnessed Alaska obtain Statehood in 1959; experienced the great Alaska earthquake in 1963, and had three children.
The Rohlfs returned to Minnesota and lived on the property that Ernie’s parents had homesteaded. The family was active in 4-H and had a small farm. Dorothy would fix a Thanksgiving-worthy meal for friends and family every summer during hay season, every fall when it was time to put up firewood, and of course, every holiday. She loved to bake, read, embroider, garden and play bingo. She enjoyed playing cards with dear friends and family. She was a member of the Laporte Lion’s Club, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Laporte.
She is survived by her daughters, Annette Meyer, Angela (Mark) Hamilton and Cynthia McGrath; five grandchildren, Gabe Detmers, Naomi (John) Pavlik, Jennie Hamilton, Robbie McGrath, Shannon McGrath; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and six siblings.
