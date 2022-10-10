Dorothy Smith
Photo submitted

Dorothy Jane Smith, 86, of Bemidji, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Goldpine Home in Bemidji.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be at the Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

