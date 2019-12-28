Douglas Berge

Douglas Dee Berge, 81, of Walker, Minn., and formerly Grand Forks, N.D., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Bemidji.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home with Pastor Genelle Netland officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Douglas was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Grand Forks to Russell and Florance Berge. Doug grew up and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1957. After high school he attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1962 with a BA in Business Administration.
On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Karen Simons in Grand Forks. He was very interested in World War II history and listening to orchestral music. Later in life he enjoyed making stained glass artwork.
Doug owned and operated Kedney Warehouse Company which was a moving and storage business which was based in Grand Forks, N.D., and expanded to Minot, N.D., Great Falls, Mont., Omaha, Neb., Lincoln, Neb., Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Sioux Falls, S.D. He and Karen retired in 1993 and moved to their beloved home on the shores of Leech Lake.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Karen; children, E. Gaia Berge and Todd (Marla) Berge; grandchildren, Haleigh (Ryan) Thompson, Mitchell Hanson, Tatiana Berge, Katja Berge and Truman Berge; great-grandson, Orion Olson; brother, Thomas (Lorna) Berge; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Guestbook at www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com
The Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn., is handlijg arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.