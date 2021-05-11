Douglas Mayer

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of a great man, husband, father and grandfather Douglas Phillip Mayer on the evening of Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas, with family at his side.
A celebration of life will be held in the Longville area this summer.
Doug was born in St. Cloud on Oct. 18, 1944, to Norbert and Irene Mayer where he was raised with his four sisters. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1962. On April 23, 1966, he married Norma Jean Raden and they started their family by having two boys Christopher and Jason.
Doug was employed by Western Electric Telephone Company/AT&T for much of his working career along with a stint in the Army National Guard. This career brought him and his family out to Columbus, Ohio, for three years in the earlier ‘80s before bringing him back to Minnesota and settling down in Elk River.
In the late ‘80s Doug met Laura Schweickert and they wed in July of 1990. Doug and Laura then made the bold and adventurous decision to accept an early retirement offer from AT&T and purchased Little Boy Resort in Longville in 1992. With much blood, sweat and determination, Doug and Laura built a thriving business while growing roots in the Longville area and creating many special memories for their guests, many of whom became long-lasting friends, who truly appreciated the hard work and effort put forth to make their vacations special.
After selling the resort in 2004 the two remained in the Longville area before selling their home and traveling the countryside visiting friends and family in their fifth wheel. These travels culminated in them buying a place in Mission, Texas, where they spent their winters and a seasonal lot in Walker for their summers.
Those who knew Doug know that he loved his family, loved the outdoors, loved playing golf (somedays better than others) and was always looking for a good time whether it was playing cards, socializing with friends or dancing with his wife Laura.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Irene and Norbert.
He is survived by his wife Laura; sons Christopher (Deon) and Jason (Vicki); sisters Nancy Hertz (Ken), Pam Schaefer (Mike), Luann Beberman (Edward) and Jane Carner (Mike); and grandchildren Allie, Mitchell, Collin, Kiersten and Callie.
Memorials preferred to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
