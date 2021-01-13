Douglas Olson

Douglas Eugene Olson, 72, passed away at his home in Walker, Minn, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
A funeral service for family only, due to COVID, will be held at the Community Church of Walker Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Doug was born June 9, 1948, to Oscar and Viola (Plankers) Olson in Wadena, Minn. He attended schools in Akeley and Minneapolis, earned his GED diploma, and attended vo-tech to learn auto mechanics.
He joined the Navy in 1966, serving six years and received an honorable discharge. On his return to Minneapolis, he married Heidi Eckman, his childhood friend. His son Ken and daughter Tammy were born, and the family returned to Walker in early 1970’s.
Doug worked for several years at the Standard Station in Walker and transferred to the Eric Myhra dealership in Walker where he worked until his retirement.
Family was priority for Doug. He was active in the Community Church of Walker, serving as trustee for many years. Doug is remembered as kind, warm, generous and forgiving, willing to help any friends in need.
In his later years, he became an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, watching movies and sports and anything Minnesota. He was “Minnesota Proud” … If you were from Minnesota or it was a sports team, you were OK in his book … but the Minnesota Vikings were at the top of his list. He enjoyed playing golf and frisbee golf with his friend Kevin, but most of all just appreciating the weather and the day.
Doug will be greatly missed by his son Kenneth (Emily) Olson; daughter Tammy (Paul Sr.) Artley; and grandchildren Paul Jr., Matthew, Kameron, Sara, Gage and Morgan.
He was predeceased by his wife Heidi; his parents; sister Lorraine Field; brother Donald Olson; granddaughter Kayla; and great-granddaughter Chloe.
Arrangements are provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service, Walker, Minn.
