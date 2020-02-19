Dr. Robert Warner

Dr. Robert Craig Warner, M.D., 90, of Anoka, Minn., and formerly of Grand Forks, N.D., Walker, Minn., Marco Island and Naples, Florida, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after a brief illness.
Memorial services were held Feb. 16 at the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks. Interment is at Columbarium of Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Military honors were accorded by members of the American Legion Post 157, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the Grand Forks Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Robert was born June 3, 1929, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Edmond and Edythe (Kennedy) Warner. He was raised and received his primary and secondary education in Omaha. Robert attended Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and obtained his BA degree in 1951 from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He went on to obtain his MD degree from the University of Nebraska School of Medicine in Lincoln.
Dr. Warner served his medical internship at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus and received specialty training in internal medicine and endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Robert married Evelyn Skelbeck on April 21, 1951, in Newton, Iowa, and they had one child, a daughter, Pamela. Robert and Evelyn were happily married for 66 years. Evelyn preceded him in death on May 13, 2017.
Robert entered the United States Air Force on Sept. 13, 1956, at Omaha. After his training in Aviation Medicine at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas, he served as a Flight Surgeon at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He was honorably discharged from military service Sept. 13, 1958, with the rank of captain.
Prior to starting his medical practice, he was employed with the Pfizer Corporation in New York as associate medical director and later as executive assistant to the President of Pfizer. Dr. Warner entered medical practice in 1966 as a member of a large group practice in Grand Forks. He had a clinical and hospital practice at the Grand Forks Clinic and United Hospital, now Altru Health System. During those years, he served on the clinic and hospital board of directors, as director of the paramedic program, chief of medicine and chief of staff.
For two years prior to his retirement, he served as hospital vice president of medical affairs. He volunteered with the American Diabetes Association and served as president of the North Dakota Affiliate and was a member of the national board. Also, he served a term as president of the North Dakota/South Dakota Heart Association.
He was a longtime member of the Elks, Kiwanis, Grand Forks Country Club and an active and longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He and Evie enjoyed years of boating, both on Leech Lake near Walker and on the ocean around south Florida.
He found love again at the gym this past summer. He met Coralie Bell and they celebrated a small church wedding.
He is survived by his wife, Coralie; daughter Pamela and husband Jay Erickson of Coon Rapids; two granddaughters, Sarah and husband Jeremy Chouinard of Otsego, Molly and husband Jason Martin of Minneapolis; three grandsons, Luke and wife Stephanie Mahar, of Bismarck, N.D., Alec Erickson and Drew Erickson, both of Coon Rapids; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Evelyn.
The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com
The Historic Norman Funeral Home in Grand Forks, N.D., is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.