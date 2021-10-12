Duane Troxel

Duane Elmer Troxel, 81, of Laporte, Minn., passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, with his family by his side.
A graveside service for Duane will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lakeport Cemetery in Lakeport Township, Laporte.
Duane was born on March 1, 1940, in Laporte, to Elmar Barnett Troxel and Alberta Irene (Canedy) Troxel. As a child he lived in Lake George, Laporte and Pengilly. His family lived in Klikatat, Wash., for a time as well. While he was a student at Laporte School, Duane worked at Point of Pines Resort on Kabekona Lake, which he loved.
He graduated from Laporte High School in 1959 and worked in road construction after graduation and spent some time in the west working in the fruit orchards before entering the service in 1964. While in the United States Army, Duane was a member of the 281st Aviation Company, known as “The Fangs” and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Sill, Okla., Scofield, Hawaii, and served a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Duane received a Bronze Star, a Flight Medal, Vietnam Service Ribbon, Southeast Asia Campaign Medal and numerous other awards and earned his Helicopter Gunner Patch. Upon returning to civilian life, he took a job with Northwoods Log Homes of Laporte working there from 1967 to November 1989.
He married Deborah Diane Foldoe on March 27, 1968, in Wilton, and together they welcomed three children.
Duane was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans of Park Rapids and a member of the American Legion Post 462 of Laporte.
Family that Duane is reunited with are his parents, Elmer and Alberta; and two sisters, Dorothy Johnson and LaVonne Kolkin.
Duane leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Deborah of Laporte; three children, Daryl of Laporte, Danya (Cathy) of St. Paul and Desiree (Corey) Groth of Walker; four grandchildren, Cody, Whitney and Noah Troxel of Laporte and Dylan James Groth of Walker; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Killian; brothers, Bill (Mary) of St. Paul, Charles and Dennis both of Laporte; sister, Tamara (Vernon) Lyons of Laporte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Duane’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.