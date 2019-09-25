Earl Eidbo, 86, of Laporte, Minn., died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
A private burial was held at the Lakeport Cemetery.
Earl led a full and very active life, creating and sharing lasting memories with his wife Janet, and their four sons, three grandsons, his parents and nine brothers and sisters, their families, and his many close friends and acquaintances.
Earl had careers in education and healthcare administration, and served in the military. He enjoyed many hobbies, had many talents, and was always interested to learn and share.
He appreciated the importance and responsibility of supporting and creating community, and engaged with many, such as those within the churches he belonged, Kiwanis clubs and others less formal such as the morning coffee group. He was thoughtful, giving and volunteered to help others.
