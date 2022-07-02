Edward “Ed” or “Fast Eddie” Richard Andresen, 80, entered The Great Unknown Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a not so fast fight with a hospital-acquired intestinal infection.
Ed left behind a bunch of books, records, guns, fishing rods and three children. A self-described “closeted intellectual,” he had a book on that!
Of course, not all the lessons he taught his children came from these books. Many were also learned from his mistakes. For example, his son had his first taste of beer at the age of 12 during a mid-summer fishing trip to Kabekona Creek. All Ed had remembered to pack in the cooler was Miller High Life.
Ever the teacher though, Ed was born in Fox Lake, Ill., on Oct. 3, 1941. His childhood friends recall his natural ability to instruct on all subjects — from sports to creative writing. Though he ended his career in retail, he was formally a teacher in many roles. He taught on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, where he also coached the basketball team. He was a fishing instructor and guide for Camp Fish in Walker, and he taught at Bemidji State University while working on a master’s degree in philosophy.
In some of his final days, while lamenting current events, Ed gave his last lesson and said, “The world needs more readers.” He wasn’t wrong.
Family will hold a private memorial at his beloved home on Horsehoe Lake later this summer. Those wishing to pay tribute are encouraged to do so by casting a line, reading a book, or enjoying a beer and a bump (if so inclined).
To plant a tree in memory of Ed Andresen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
