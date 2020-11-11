Edward Davidge

Edward Charles Davidge Jr., the son of Edward Sr. and Betty (Muck) Davidge, was born on Aug. 3, 1944, in Minneapolis. Ed grew up in Hopkins, where he graduated high school in 1962. He continued his education at Mankato State University where he was a successful member of the Judo Martial Art team. He graduated from MSU with a degree in Biology.
During his senior year Ed met his wife Lois Lindholm and after graduating they were united in marriage on Oct. 1, 1966 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. Two children were born to this marriage: Eric and Christine.
After college while working as a pharmaceutical sales rep, Ed and Lois lived in Chicago, Flint, Mich., and then White Bear Lake. Ed made a change in his career path and began working for Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor. In 1975, Ed had the opportunity to work for a company in Brainerd. He worked extremely hard and built his business to become a top performer throughout the company before retiring in 2000.
Ed’s strong work ethic enabled him to succeed in business, but it also gave him the drive to help others and volunteer his time for great causes. Ed was member of the Brainerd Masonic Lodge, Auroara Lodge 100. He also was a member of the Shriners Club in Brainerd. Ed generously gave to both of these organizations. He was also a key member of Paul Bunyan Ducks Unlimited in Brainerd, MN.
When Ed was not working hard, he was playing hard. He became a runner and ran in multiple marathons and triathlons. He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. The most important part of Ed’s life was his family. To Ed’s children and grandchildren, he was a wonderful man. He embodied everything how life should be lived to the fullest. Loving, caring, supporter and great teacher are just a few words to describe Ed. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ed died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Knute Nelson in Alexandria at the age of 76 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lois Davidge of Alexandria; son, Eric (Julie) Davidge of Brainerd; daughter, Christine Davidge of Backus; seven grandchildren, Kayelee (Jack) Freeman of Brainerd, Mackenzie Davidge of Duluth, Avery Davidge of St. Paul, Keegan Davidge of Brainerd, Jason Rivers of Henning, Grace Rivers of Hampton, Va., and David Rivers of Backus; great-grandson, J.P. Freeman of Brainerd; brother, Geoff (Martha) Davidge of Cross Lake; sister, Linda (Jerald) Quenemoen of The Village, Fla.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family interment will be held in Kinkead Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria, Minn., www.andersonfuneral.net
