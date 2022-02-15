Edward Loechler

Edward Paul Loechler, 78, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
A Mass of Christian burial for Edward will be held Feb. 18 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack with Father Timothy Lange officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack immediately following the service.
Ed was born to Edward and Isabelle Loechler on Aug. 8, 1943, in Winona. He was raised in Wabasha and graduated from St Felix Catholic School in 1961. After graduating he joined the United States Air Force in 1962 and served for eight years. Upon his return Ed went to work as a field engineer for over 30 years at Honeywell. He retired in 2002 and worked part-time as a printer technician before fully retiring.
Ed married Donna in 1973 and lived in St Louis Park for over 20 years. They moved to Plymouth in 1999 before permanently moving to the lake (Hackensack) in 2016 with a secondary residence in Champlin. Ed and Donna loved living on a lake and spending time with all of their friends.
Ed enjoyed fishing, cruising on the boat, going out, reading, camping, playing cards, spending time with his family, watching football, especially the Minnesota Vikings, and traveling with his wife and family around the U.S., Mexico and abroad. He was a member of the American Legion in Hackensack and Sacred Heart Church. Ed was an amazing father and wonderful husband.
Ed will be dearly missed by his loving wife Donna; children Amy (Brian) Dimmler and Jeffrey Loechler; siblings Robert (Ann) Loechler, Elizabeth (Jim) Strnad, Mary (Jim) Benson and Jim Loechler; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ed in death are his parents Edward and Isabelle; brother Richard Loechler; and sisters Delores Koenig and Marcella Schmidt.
