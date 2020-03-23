Eileen Nistler, 86, of Bemidji, Minn., died peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Cherrywood Advanced Living Nursing Home in Andover.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Eileen was born in 1933 to Harold and Amelia (Busch) Fillman. She attended elementary school at the Earl Brown School in Minneapolis. Her family moved with Eileen, her brother Duane and sister Marge to Walker in 1944. Eileen graduated from Walker High School in 1951. She went on to Moorhead State Teachers College and graduated in 1956. After teaching in Crookston she moved back to Walker and married Ned Goodwin.
Ned and Eileen moved to Robbinsdale in 1957 and later, a daughter, Julie was born. In 1959 Ned and Eileen moved to Bemidji and had two sons, Brad and Paul.
Eileen worked for the Bemidji School District from 1970 until her retirement in 1993. Eileen enjoyed the great outdoors. She loved fishing, camping and golfing.
In 1980, she met Les Nistler and found her outdoor and dancing companion. Les and Eileen married in December 1983 and celebrated many years of living life together until Les’ death in 1992.
Eileen was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church and Kappa Delta Gamma. Eileen displayed a tremendous wit and was often seen smiling with her bridge and golfing groups. Eileen was always willing to help others in need, her friends, and most important, her family.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Les; her siblings; grandson, Jeremy; and great-granddaughter, Katelyn.
She is survived by her daughter Julie (Tom) Wollak of Andover, son Brad (Amy) Goodwin of Brooten, son, Paul (Kim) Goodwin of Bemidji; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Les’ children, Perry (Lori) Nistler of St. Stephen, Peter (Lori) Nistler of Breezy Point, and Paula (Jim) Woischke of St. Cloud and their families.
