Eileen Zierden
Photo submitted

Eileen “Leah” E. Zierden, 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

A memorial mass is Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road at Deerwood Drive in Eagan. Gathering of family and friends is one hour before the Mass at church. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Eileen was preceded in death by husband, Raymond; parents, Edmund and Elizabeth Mohr; sisters, Laura, Bernie and Alice; and brother, Gene.

She is survived by children Vicki, Chris (Don) Kempton, Aaron, Abby (Josh) Larson and Jeremy (Karie); grandchildren Angie (Matt) and Danielle, Ray and Avianna, Violet and Allison, Logan and Paige; siblings, Lucy, Ann, Marge, Monica and Mike; sister-in-law, Ann; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are geing handled by the Klecatsky Eagan Chapel in Eagan, Minn.

