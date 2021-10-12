Elaine 'Joe' Lowry

Elaine “Joe” Frances Lowry 92, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Services for Joe will be 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with Pastor Ron Carnicom officiating. Inurnment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Elaine was born May 31, 1929, in Mankato. She was the eighth child of Charles Emil and Elnora (Borchardt) Wolle. Elaine left Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato to help in the WWII war effort by making radio parts.
Elaine married Dale Thomas Lowry on Sept. 15, 1947. Elaine worked at the Kato Ballroom. She and Tom bought the Round Up Café in Minneota in 1962 and the Wheaton Motel in 1966.
In 1976 Tom and Joe retired and lived on Ten Mile Lake. They enjoyed many hours of fishing and snowmobiling. Friends and neighbors enjoyed many brunches and deer hunting dinners hosted by Joe.
Joe is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; and grandson Kristopher Cool.
Elaine is survived by daughter, Carol Ann and husband Mike Cool and their children, Kaylin and Kate; and great-grandchildren, Megan Cool and Jacob Torres; her son, David and wife Michaline Lowry and their children, Devlin and wife Abby (Woods); and daughter Danica, and great grandchild Eli Thomas Lowry.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Joe’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
