Eleanor Eileen Keiper, 76, of Fruitland Park, Fla., Chanhassen, Minn., and Hackensack, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Florida.
No memorial service is planned. Eleanor wishes to spend eternity in Maui, so her ashes will be spread in Hawaii at a later date.
Daughter of Eugene Lawrence Harnen and Claire Romanofski Kelly, Eleanor was born April 16, 1944, in Chicago.
Eleanor will be forever remembered by her loving husband, James Keiper; daughter Julie (Mark Scott) Keiper of Waynesville, N.C., daughter Patti Keiper of Hopkins; sister Barbara Powell of Phoenix; and three grandchildren, Chelsea Zacher of Missoula, Mont.; Chloe (Jay) Thurman of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Alex Zacher of Waynesville, N.C., as well as 11 nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
She is predeceased by her brother, Eugene Harnen; and newborn daughter Carol Lee.
Eleanor was a gifted poet of prose and children’s poetry and a fond collector of Teddy bears, especially antique mohair bears. She published her lifelong collection of works in a book titled, “Journeys Into Poetry.”
Eleanor worked as a credit analyst for numerous companies as well as a proud co-owner of the family business, Accent Arts in Minneapolis. Her favorite places include her poetry studio at her summer home in Hackensack, her beautiful winter home on Lake Griffin in Fruitland Park, the beachfront condo at Makani A Kai in Maui, the Haleakala crater on Maui, and the willow trees at the family home in Chanhassen.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Struthers Parkinson’s Center in Minneapolis.
Send condolences to https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/eleanor-keiper/
