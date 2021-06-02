Elinor Jensen Chase died in her apartment at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, Minn., April 28, 2021, surrounded by her family and caring staff.

A memorial service will take place June 5 at 11 a.m. at the “Headquarters” (the family cabin) on Ten Mile Lake, 5449 CR 50 NW, Hackensack, with Pastor Torri Vande Zande of  Union Congregational United Church of Christ presiding. Burial in Audubon will take place later this summer.

