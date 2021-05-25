Ellen Schmid
Photo submitted

Ellen Waldena Schmid, 93, from Cass Lake, Minn., passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in her home of natural causes.

Family and friends are invited on May 29 at 11:30 a.m. to the Chippewa Bible Church Cemetery as her earthly ashes are laid to rest.

