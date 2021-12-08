Erling Thomas Jacobson was born at home in Brandt Township, Deuel County, South Dakota, on Feb. 8, 1930, to Haakon and Nora (Bjerke) Jacobson.
He was baptized and confirmed at Highland Lutheran Church in Brandt, S.D. Arling passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Fargo, N.D.
Erling’s strong faith was a gift from God. He followed the Lutheran Christian teachings and examples of his father and his mother. Erling was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church, and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Erling spent the first eight grades of his education in Willow Row District No. 7, a one-room rural schoolhouse a mile from his home farm. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1947, and was drafted into the U.S. Army on July 9, 1952. In the spring of 1955 at Camp Desert Rock, Nevada, he watched “Operation Big Shot,” the last above-ground atomic bomb test. The classic mushroom-shaped cloud remained etched in his memory. He was honorably discharged on June 4, 1955. In 1958,
Erling graduated from the University Of Minnesota College Of Agriculture with a bachelor of Science degree in Soil Science and a minor in Agronomy. On August 30, 1959, he married Lois Jean Braaten in Rugby, N.D.
He was hired as a Soil Conservationist with the USDA-Soil Conservation Service in Redfield, S.D., in April 1961. In February 1963 he was assigned to the Elsberry Missouri Plant Materials Center. In November 1965 he transferred to Manhattan, Kansas, to become the manager of the Plant Materials Center. In April 1975 he became the Field Plant materials specialist at Bismarck, N.D., serving North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. In December 1984 he became the Regional Plant materials specialist in Lincoln, Neb., providing technical assistance and training to 10 Midwest states.
Erling retired on Jan. 4, 1994. For 20 years Erling and Lois enjoyed their retirement on the beautiful shore of Leech Lake.
Erling was well known and respected for his innovative ideas and expertise with native grasses. He was author and co-author of many technical publications that advanced technology in establishment and management of native grasses in the Northern Great Plains. His creative ideas resulted in innovative techniques and equipment for the collection, evaluation, planting, and harvesting of numerous species of trees, shrubs, and grasses that are currently in large-scale production in the Midwest and Canada. He traveled extensively in the United States, and to Canada, the Soviet Union and China. He received numerous certificates of merits and performance awards for his work and was also recognized by the Society of Range Management and Ducks Unlimited. He has had a lasting impact on the Plant Materials Programs, the Soil Conservation Service, and the conservation of our precious natural resources.
Erling enjoyed reading and loved fishing for muskie, northern pike, and walleye. He looked forward to fishing with family and friends in Minnesota and Canada. He was especially proud of his wife, Lois, and the accomplishments of Linda, Jon, and Nancy, and their families.
Erling is survived by Lois, his wife of 62 years; children Linda (Gary) Schauer, Jon (Marcia Lemmon) Jacobson, and Nancy (Brian) Bruns; grandchildren Christy (Greg) Tehven, Eric (fiancée Leah Alsaker) Schauer, Riley Bruns and Hailey (Franklin) Childress; great-grandchildren Harper, Alexander and Sloan Tehven; brothers-in-law Elman (Sharon) Braaten and Don Houtkooper; and sister-in-law Lola Ruff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haakon and Nora Jacobson of Brandt, S.D; brothers Howard G. Jacobson and Harold D. Jacobson; sister Norma Jean Houtkooper; brother-in-law W. Dale Ruff; sister-in-law Eva Jacobson; and grandniece Mara Houtkooper.
A funeral service was held Dec. 4 at Highland Lutheran Church, Brandt S.D. Burial was at the Highland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials to Highland Lutheran Church, Brandt, S.D., are preferred in lieu of flowers.
The Houseman Funeral Home of Clear Lake, S.D., is handling arrangements.
