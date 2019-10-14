Ernest Gale

Ernest Council Gale, 54, of Bemidji, Minn., journeyed to the spirit world Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, from the Emeralds at Grand Rapids, Minn.
A funeral service for Ernest was held Oct. 12 at the Onigum Community Center with Father Matthew Cobb officiating. Interment was in the Old Agency Catholic Cemetery in Old Agency.
Pallbearers for Ernest were Tony LaDeaux, Merrill Cloud, Isaiah Miller, Michael Charwood, Kenneth Clark and Joseph White. His honorary pallbearers were his children Neiko Gale and Faith Reese, his cousin Mark Solis, all his grandchildren, family and friends.
He was born in Cass Lake Nov. 10, 1964, to Frances (Sayers) and Council Gale.
Ernie had a huge heart and was always helping out whoever he could. He was an avid life-long Vikings’ fan who enjoyed going to powwows, playing bingo and gambling. Ernie liked being outdoors and listening to his music whenever he could. He enjoyed his cheeseburgers, smoked fish, tater tot hotdish, soft batch cookies and his Dr Pepper. But, above all else he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Family that Ernest is reunited with are his wife, Tina (Clark) Gale; daughter, Frances Reese; parents, Frances and Council Gale; grandma, Sarah Sayers; brother, Harlan Gale; sister, Holly Rabbit and cousins, Cameron and Kenny Sayers.
He leaves behind his sons, Neiko (Priscilla) Gale of San Antonio, Texas, Kenneth (Whitney) Clark and Joseph (Charlene) White, both of Cass Lake; daughters, Faith (Grant) Reese of Old Agency and Nicole (Jeff) Goose of Cass Lake; aunties, Mary LaDeaux and Elizabeth Sayers; special cousins, Antoinette Wright and Tony LaDeaux; special friend, Debbi Roberts; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Ernest’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.