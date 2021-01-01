Ervin 'Erv' Bradow

Ervin Paul Bradow, 92, formerly of Walker, Minn., passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Due to COVID, a private family service was held Jan. 1. Interment was in Farden Cemetery near Cass Lake, Minn.
Erv was born April 16, 1928, in Backus. He was the son of Ervin Sr. and Agnes Bradow. He was a brother to eight siblings and worked on the family farm until he was 23. Over the years he worked out west with his brothers Russ and Art and then went to work with his brother George in Iowa.
Erv met Roberta Jean McCoy in 1946. At age 23 Erv was drafted in the Korean War where he served proudly for two years. When he came home he married his sweetheart, Roberta, in 1953. They lived in St. Paul, Nisswa and finally landed in Walker, where they raised their family of four children, and Erv managed the First National Insurance Agency.
Erv moved his family to Park Rapids in 1980 where he owned and operated Avenson Insurance Company for 11 years.
Erv and Roberta retired in 1993 at the cabin they built on Leech Lake. Erv was an active member in church, Rotary Club and on the Ottertail Town Board. He enjoyed being with his family, fishing, hunting, cutting wood, gardening, their dogs, camping trips with his family, being at the lake, pontoon rides and snowmobiling. Erv and Roberta were married for 66 years.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
