Eugene “Gene” Alderson, 75, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the University of Minnesota-East Bank Hospital in Minneapolis.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 11 a.m. June 27 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Community Church of Walker with Rev. Michael Small officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Turtle Lake Township Cemetery following the service at the church.
Gene was born in 1947 to Loren and Eleanor (Diveney) Alderson in Cylinder, Iowa. At the age of 12, the family moved to Walker when Loren and Eleanor purchased Birchwood Resort. Gene graduated from Walker High School in 1965. In 1973, Gene married Robin Kuns and together they had three daughters. In 1983, Gene married Elizabeth “Beth” Asselin.
Instilled with a hard work ethic from a young age, Gene was employed as a 911 dispatch operator for Cass County while also operating the resort with his parents and wife, and hosting many guided fishing trips for resort patrons. Gene also served as an EMS on the local ambulance and as supervisor on the Turtle Lake Township board for many years.
Gene retired from the county in 1997 and continued running the resort until its sale in 2007. Retirement did not slow him down though. He assisted with the community education program by teaching and testing the young snowmobilers and ATV kids. Gene continued to snowplow and mow lawns for neighbors and friends, both as a hobby and employment, until his passing.
Gene loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting in his younger years. He was a talented craftsman, making many beautiful wood pieces for family, friends and his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William.
Gene is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beth; daughters, Crystal Freeman (Brian Miller) of Waconia, Leigh (Ric) Baker of Bovey, Dawn (Art) Schoonmaker of Coleraine; nine grandchildren, Jean (John) Vaske, Brian (Marisa) Freeman, Kaitlyn Alderson, Logan (Jessica) Thoennes, Libby Freeman, Megan Thoennes, Kennedy, Reagan, and Ryne Schoonmaker; and great-grandchildren, Cody, Brooks and one on the way.
