Fay 'Geno' Frederick
Photo submitted

Fay “Geno” Eugene Frederick, 61, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 6 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack.

