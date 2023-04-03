Fay 'Geno' Frederick

Fay “Geno” Eugene Frederick, 61, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 6 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
Geno was born in St. Cloud on May 24, 1961, to Roy and Shirley (Forrest) Frederick. The family moved back to Hackensack in July 1973. Geno graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1979, joining the Air Force that fall.
After returning home he worked for Greentree Graphics, then moved to St. Cloud where he worked for Electrolux for 30 years, returning to Hackensack when the Electrolux Company closed that plant. He worked for the city of Hackensack and the American Legion where he was a member and trustee of Post 202.
Geno loved the simple things in life like living on Stony Lake, watching the eagles, fishing, nature, music, trivia, politics, sports and history. He loved his dogs and being around people. He always had a smile for everyone.
Geno is preceded in death by his father, Roy.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley; his brothers, Jerome “Skip” (Shelly) of Bowlus, Richard (Naomi) of Rice; sisters Cindi (Jim) Dibblee of St. Cloud and Evie (Russ) Carter of Mounds View; nieces Bethany, Dani and Heather; nephews, Andrew and Matthew; great-nieces and great-nephews Gwendolyn, Martin and Lucien; 19 step-grand and great-grandnieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Fay Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.