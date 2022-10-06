Ferne Hendrickson

Ferne I. Hendrickson, 87, of Remer, Minn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Ferne was born in 1935 to Chester and Leona Jones in Montevideo. She attended Benson High School then moved to Remer in 1950. Ferne and Donald Hendrickson were united in marriage on August 29, 1953, in Remer, where they made their home. Ferne and Donald raised their three children and ran a small hobby farm.
Ferne was a “Jill of all trades,” working on whatever was needed on the farm or motel. She co-owned and operated the Remer Motel for seven years and worked as a dental assistant and at the Remer Drug Store for many years.
She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, and loved Christmastime. She was an amazing baker and will be fondly remembered for her wonderful bread and pies. Ferne loved making large dinners on Sundays for her family and friends. She was an avid deer hunter, fisher woman and went to great lengths to make each birthday special for her family.
Ferne is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Susan; and siblings Neva Lewis, Robert Jones, Clarice Tanberg, Linda Henslee, Florence Lien; and sister-in-law, Fay (Bill) Sjoblom.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald; children, Linda (Gary) Nicklason of Nevis, David (Pam) Hendrickson of Remer, Cheryl (David) Wolf of Watford City, N.D.; sisters, Sharon Brierly, Debra Battleson, Lily Jones; brothers, Chester (Georgia), Richard (Diane), Stanley, David (Debbie) Jones; sister-in-law Marilyn (Dwight) Lindberg; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Remer followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service. Pastors Al Hendrickson and Tim Balfanz will be co-officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Remer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.