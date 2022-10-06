Ferne Hendrickson
Photo submitted

Ferne I. Hendrickson, 87, of Remer, Minn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Ferne was born in 1935 to Chester and Leona Jones in Montevideo. She attended Benson High School then moved to Remer in 1950. Ferne and Donald Hendrickson were united in marriage on August 29, 1953, in Remer, where they made their home. Ferne and Donald raised their three children and ran a small hobby farm.

