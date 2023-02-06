Florence's high school graduation photo
Photo submitted

Florence Darlene (Mikulich) Struss became a beautiful angel on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She died of natural causes at her home surrounded by family.

During her 94-year journey, Florence lived by one of her favorite quotes: Give of yourself the best to the world and only the best will come back to you.

